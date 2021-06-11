Previous
Next
Do you see them by brillomick
Photo 923

Do you see them

I got this Bee house a while back. These little Bees are using it. They are small and very fast. Must be about 50. Best I could get is a couple as they moved in and out the house! Nice to see some good Bees using it. These love the Marsh Marigolds.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise