Photo 2092
Wild rose
I love seeing the wild roses in the hedgerows.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
16th May 2020 8:35am
Tags
rose
,
wild
,
pimk
Pat Knowles
ace
That is such a beauty! Love love love the colour!
May 20th, 2020
