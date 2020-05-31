Sign up
Photo 2101
The Cliff Richard rose
This lovely rose is still hanging on in my garden. Some years are better than others!
31st May 2020
31st May 20
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
3
1
365
Canon EOS 650D
31st May 2020 2:56pm
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
cliff-richard
