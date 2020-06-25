Previous
Along the hedgerow by busylady
Along the hedgerow

We took our Grandson for a bike ride and these flowers were growing along the trail. I think they are a centaurea, which are also a garden flower, and I'm not sure of the type of butterfly/moth.
25th June 2020

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
