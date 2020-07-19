Previous
All lined up and nowhere to go by busylady
Photo 2129

All lined up and nowhere to go

We had a meet up with some friends in the riverside park. Such a beautiful warm evening and so relaxing to sit chatting, eating and drinking with friends. Why don't we do this more often?
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Dianne
What a lovely place to be.
July 20th, 2020  
