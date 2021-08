Tyneham ruined village

Tyneham village was evacuated during WW2 in 1942. The people were never allowed back into their homes as the MOD subsequently claimed the land to use for their shooting ranges. This picture shows the buildings in Row 1 and includes the post-mistresses house and the post office. The original 'Kiosk One' was installed outside the post office in 1929 and was the forerunner of the iconic red telephone box. It was last restored in 2012.