Listening to the band

We spent a pleasant afternoon listening to the 'Wississippi Jazzmen'. A flask of tea and later a 99 from the kiosk and we were all set to join the throngs of people who had nothing better to do on a Sunday afternoon! It was very well supported but to be honest there was plenty of space in between the rows of people, and the band were very good. They played a lot of familiar tunes in the trad jazz style. This is a familiar sight in the Riverside Park on Summer afternoons.