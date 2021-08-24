Cheeky thrush

Not taken today but this is the cheeky bird who was stealing my blueberies recently. He had found a way in under the netting and I thought he couldn't get out. However, over the course of the afternoon I watched him hop in and out under the netting. Once we had secured the netting he flew up and landed on top of the netting and proceeded to steal the berries from there. I shoo-ed him away many times but he was very persistent! I wondered if he had damaged his wing as when I approached to take a photo he just sat still and watched me.