The Eynesbury Giant

This is a metal sculpture of the Eynesbury Giant, James Toller. Our 5 year old grandson is standing next to him to give you a sense of scale. James was 8 feet tall when he was 18 years old and his feet were 15 inches long! He was born in 1798 and was exhibited in London in 1815 and also presented to the King of Prussia. He lived in St. Neots and sadly died when he was only 20 years old.