Previous
Next
Van Gogh? by busylady
Photo 2472

Van Gogh?

This is what's left of the sunflowers we picked last weekend. Many of them are fading now. They just reminded me of a Van Gogh painting.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Ours are going that way also. Still a very nice capture.
September 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes , very Van Goch'ish !!
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise