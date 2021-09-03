Sign up
Photo 2472
Van Gogh?
This is what's left of the sunflowers we picked last weekend. Many of them are fading now. They just reminded me of a Van Gogh painting.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
2
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
3rd September 2021 3:46pm
Tags
fading
,
sunflowers
,
van-gogh
Phil Sandford
ace
Ours are going that way also. Still a very nice capture.
September 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes , very Van Goch'ish !!
September 3rd, 2021
