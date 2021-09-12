Lunch at the Bell

We called in at this historic coaching inn for Sunday lunch today following a trip to hospital for another scan on my ankle. It was a real treat. (Lunch, not the scan!) The Bell at Stilton dates back to the 1600's and is one of the oldest coaching inns on the Great North Road. The coaches would have driven through this archway into the courtyard and the horses would have been stabled here. There used to be an annual cheese rolling race in the village until it was stopped in 2018 due to 'declining interest and uncontrollable behaviour!'