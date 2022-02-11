Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2633
Looking for food
I watched the swan swim down to this popular spot, where children often feed the ducks. Sadly I had nothing to offer them. Another one taken in the park yesterday
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2633
photos
119
followers
149
following
721% complete
View this month »
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
10th February 2022 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
park
,
lake
,
reeds
,
swan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close