Sewing day

I spent a very enjoyable day at a zoom patchwork workshop. The plan was to make a Tree Rings table runner. This is one of three squares needed to make the runner. I think this is what they call a modern quilt. The black lines are intended to be random and not to match. It measures about 40 inches square, and yes we patchworkers still work in feet and inches!

Thankful for ..... time to be indulgent, no 'work' today, Peter cooking paella tonight!