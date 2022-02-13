Sign up
Photo 2635
Valentine's flowers
Still looking beautiful, my flowers arrived early but the post is late! The heart was a Christmas gift which says 'a nana holds our hand for a minute and our hearts for a lifetime'
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
16th February 2022 12:52pm
red
,
flowers
,
heart
,
tulips
,
vase
,
valentine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely bunch of red tulips .Snap , except mine are a mixed bunch .
February 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 16th, 2022
