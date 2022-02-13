Previous
Next
Valentine's flowers by busylady
Photo 2635

Valentine's flowers

Still looking beautiful, my flowers arrived early but the post is late! The heart was a Christmas gift which says 'a nana holds our hand for a minute and our hearts for a lifetime'
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely bunch of red tulips .Snap , except mine are a mixed bunch .
February 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise