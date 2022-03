Two daffodils

I don't have many daffs in the garden this year, they seem to be coming to an end. However these two caught my eye.

3 good things 1) We had the family for lunch today, a bit chaotic with three young grandsons but all good fun

2) Roast beef and yorkshire pudding

3) Took some flowers to a housebound friend after church today, she was very glad of the visit