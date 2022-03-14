Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2664
Over the rooftops
Not a perfect sunburst by any means, just a quick photo at the end of a busy day. Taken from the field just around the corner
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2664
photos
118
followers
150
following
729% complete
View this month »
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
14th March 2022 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
rooftops
,
sunburst
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely evening scene….the evenings are getting lighter so quickly now.
March 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close