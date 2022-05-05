Previous
Osteospermum by busylady
Photo 2716

Osteospermum

It's been a gardening day today - in my daughter's garden. I love these sun-loving flowers
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a cheerful flower - and a great capture - an afternoon in the garden here too -- had my foreman hat on !!
May 5th, 2022  
