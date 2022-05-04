fashion accessories

Previous
I was at a very interesting talk this evening by Amanda Sutherland. She makes these jewellery items from an unusual collection of 'repurposed' items. These brooches are made from coke cans, but they look and feel like leather! Her fascinating past has included making outfits for TV shows such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey, so she has rubbed shoulders with many famous people. She makes everything herself and sells online.
A mixed weather day today with some very heavy rain late afternoon - hooray!
