Garmisch-Partenkirchen by busylady
Garmisch-Partenkirchen

It was a moving on day today so not many pictures taken. This is the cafe area of the town of Garmisch. We are surrounded by mountains, the scenery is beautiful. Difficult to get a good shot though, due to the buildings and traffic.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
Margaret Brown ace
That looks lovely, better weather than we have at the moment!
June 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
You captured the spirit of Bavaria so beautifully Judith!
June 13th, 2022  
