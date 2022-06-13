Sign up
Photo 2755
Garmisch-Partenkirchen
It was a moving on day today so not many pictures taken. This is the cafe area of the town of Garmisch. We are surrounded by mountains, the scenery is beautiful. Difficult to get a good shot though, due to the buildings and traffic.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
2
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2755
photos
120
followers
155
following
754% complete
View this month »
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
13th June 2022 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
germany
,
bavaria
,
church-spire
,
garmish
Margaret Brown
ace
That looks lovely, better weather than we have at the moment!
June 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
You captured the spirit of Bavaria so beautifully Judith!
June 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
