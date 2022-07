The road down

We cycled the Cinder Path from Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay. I chickened out of cycling down this steep road and took the steps instead. It was a delightful criss-crossing of little paths and steps leading off the main route interspersed with shops and eating places. At the bottom was a cobbled, rocky path towards the sea and the incoming tide. We stopped off for a fisherman's platter for lunch, before making our way back to the top.