Photo 2803
In remembrance
It would have been my Mum's birthday today so I chose to arrange the church flowers this weekend, to remember her. There was a wedding last weekend, so the white ones are from the wedding arrangement with the yellow ones added.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Views
28
Comments: 15
15
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
30th July 2022 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
church
,
yellow
,
flowers
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful flower arrangement. So nice you volunteer in the church. My mom did this for many years.
July 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful decoration and way to remember your Mum! Mine played the organ in church and was also very involved. Your photo made me think of my Mum with very fond memories.
July 31st, 2022
carol white
ace
A very pretty arrangement.It would have been my mum's yesterday and dad's tomorrow.
July 31st, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful fresh colours and arrangement
July 31st, 2022
Nina Ganci
beautiful tribute to your mom
July 31st, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A pretty arrangement and colours and a lovely way to remember your Mum.
July 31st, 2022
Monica
Beautiful tribute!
July 31st, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely thing to do Judith….it’s always a beautiful way to remember a loved one or mark a special occasion.
July 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful arrangement and a lovely way to remember your Mum.
July 31st, 2022
bkb in the city
A beautiful tribute
July 31st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful flower arrangement!
July 31st, 2022
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 31st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
a beautiful arrangement , nice arrangement Judith
August 1st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
August 1st, 2022
