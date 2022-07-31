Previous
In remembrance by busylady
Photo 2803

In remembrance

It would have been my Mum's birthday today so I chose to arrange the church flowers this weekend, to remember her. There was a wedding last weekend, so the white ones are from the wedding arrangement with the yellow ones added.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful flower arrangement. So nice you volunteer in the church. My mom did this for many years.
July 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful decoration and way to remember your Mum! Mine played the organ in church and was also very involved. Your photo made me think of my Mum with very fond memories.
July 31st, 2022  
carol white ace
A very pretty arrangement.It would have been my mum's yesterday and dad's tomorrow.
July 31st, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful fresh colours and arrangement
July 31st, 2022  
Nina Ganci
beautiful tribute to your mom
July 31st, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A pretty arrangement and colours and a lovely way to remember your Mum.
July 31st, 2022  
Monica
Beautiful tribute!
July 31st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely thing to do Judith….it’s always a beautiful way to remember a loved one or mark a special occasion.
July 31st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful arrangement and a lovely way to remember your Mum.
July 31st, 2022  
bkb in the city
A beautiful tribute
July 31st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful flower arrangement!
July 31st, 2022  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 31st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
a beautiful arrangement , nice arrangement Judith
August 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
August 1st, 2022  
