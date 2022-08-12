Previous
Garden frog .... by busylady
Photo 2815

Garden frog ....

....or is it a toad? I was doing some gardening and he jumped out. He startled me, but he sat still for a while so I took some phone shots. He lives in a small plastic container sunk into the ground.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3.
