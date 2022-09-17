Sign up
Photo 2851
Walking the wall nf14
Chester is one of the few towns in the UK with a city wall which surrounds the whole town. There are many attractive half-timbered houses along the route. Still doing the 50mm challenge so this is the best I could do within the range of the lens
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
2851
photos
123
followers
162
following
781% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
14th September 2022 9:51am
Tags
houses
,
chester
,
half-timbered
,
city-wall
,
nf-sooc-2022
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
Long time since I've been to Chester, but I've enjoyed all my visits.
September 18th, 2022
