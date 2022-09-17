Previous
Walking the wall nf14 by busylady
Walking the wall nf14

Chester is one of the few towns in the UK with a city wall which surrounds the whole town. There are many attractive half-timbered houses along the route. Still doing the 50mm challenge so this is the best I could do within the range of the lens
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Bob Zwolinsky ace
Long time since I've been to Chester, but I've enjoyed all my visits.
September 18th, 2022  
