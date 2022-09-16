Sign up
Photo 2850
A busy day on the canal nf13
We stopped at Audlem on the way home, a pretty village also on the Shropshire Union Canal. We found a delightful coffee shop where stopped for a snack and then had a walk along the canal.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
16th September 2022 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
trees
,
boat
,
barge
,
nf-sooc-2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A busy day on the canal! but "cruising down the river" comes to mind! A lovely shot and such a lovely walk you must have had in the hazy summer sun!
September 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh how I would love to be there, we did so many holidays on boats and I miss them! Lovely capture of this idyllic scene Judith!
September 17th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Love these boats
September 17th, 2022
