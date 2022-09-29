Previous
St Pancras Station by busylady
St Pancras Station

Taken through a clear screen, an unusual view of The Lovers statue and the clock at St. Pancras Station. No time for my 50mm lens challenge today as we've been travelling all day
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
