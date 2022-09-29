Sign up
Photo 2863
St Pancras Station
Taken through a clear screen, an unusual view of The Lovers statue and the clock at St. Pancras Station. No time for my 50mm lens challenge today as we've been travelling all day
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2863
photos
122
followers
163
following
784% complete
4
365
SM-A326B
29th September 2022 6:31am
clock
statue
station
st-pancras
