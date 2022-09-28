Previous
Monkey puzzle flower
nf-sooc 25 Monkey puzzle flower

I'm posting early today as we're off to London later for an overnight stop before going on holiday tomorrow. I believe this is the flower of the monkey puzzle tree but please correct me if I'm wrong.
28th September 2022

