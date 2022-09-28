Sign up
Photo 2862
nf-sooc 25 Monkey puzzle flower
I'm posting early today as we're off to London later for an overnight stop before going on holiday tomorrow. I believe this is the flower of the monkey puzzle tree but please correct me if I'm wrong.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2862
photos
122
followers
163
following
784% complete
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
15th September 2022 11:37am
Tags
tree
,
close-up
,
monkey-puzzle
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
ness-gardens
