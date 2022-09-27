Previous
Autumn leaves nf-sooc 24 by busylady
Autumn leaves nf-sooc 24

Taken at Ness Botanical Gardens earlier this month.
Not good news today as I tested positive for covidthis morning. I hadn't been feeling well for a few days, just a sore throat at first then the start of a cold. It still came as a shock when I saw the thick red line appear on the test. We are due to go on holiday tomorrow, and we are still planning on going. Just hoping I will be well enough to enjoy the break. Italy have no restrictions apart from mask wearing in some places and most importantly they do not require evidence of a negative test result.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
