Blowing bubbles nf-sooc 23

We look after our young Grandson every Monday and also take him to a gym session. I have to help him take part, but it's getting up and down from the floor which is the hardest part! He's such a pleasant little chap and we enjoy his visit very much. He has now got the hang of looking at the camera rather than looking away - on purpose. Here he was blowing bubbles for me to pop.