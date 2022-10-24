Sign up
Photo 2888
Autumn's blanket
Not far from where I live and on the way to the park is this grassy area. It's a treat to walk by and swish through the leaves to get a picture of Autumn's golden blanket
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
23rd October 2022 1:55pm
Tags
golden
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
Michelle
Beautiful colours of Autumn
October 24th, 2022
