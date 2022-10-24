Previous
Autumn's blanket by busylady
Autumn's blanket

Not far from where I live and on the way to the park is this grassy area. It's a treat to walk by and swish through the leaves to get a picture of Autumn's golden blanket
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Michelle
Beautiful colours of Autumn
October 24th, 2022  
