Ready for lunch

Our church have a 'souper lunch' day once a month, when we make two types of soup. Today's offerings were Tuscan Bean - like minestrone, or butternut squash and apple. We've been doing this for over 10 years and today we ran out of soup for the first time! Luckily we had some standby tins in the cupboard! We serve tea and homemade cake as well, for £2.50 and had about 30 people today. A good turnout for a very wet day.