Photo 2931
Scudamore's famous punts
Taken at the weekend, a chilly day but still a few punts about on the river Cam. The one in the front is decorated for Christmas.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
3rd December 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bikes
,
cambridge
,
punts
,
river-cam
Margaret Brown
ace
Chilly but still a lovely shot, fav
December 6th, 2022
