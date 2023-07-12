In the beginning .....

.... God created the heavens and the earth. I went with two friends to see the most incredible textile exhibition entitled Threads through creation, at Ely Cathedral today. This is part of the first of twelve panels taking us through the creation story from the book of Genesis. The spiral 'represents the one God who is three - who lives in all eternity'. The 12 panels were made by Jacqui Parkinson, taking almost three years to complete, and including 8 million stitches. I would love to show the remaining panels over the coming days