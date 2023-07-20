Previous
Day 7 God rested ...and all was good by busylady
Day 7 God rested ...and all was good

Here, the artist has placed symbols from all six days of creation, with a sparkling gold spiral in the centre, on top of a white cross. She says "Jesus will come one day as the 'rest' we need from the ravages of a fallen world"
Judith Johnson

@busylady
Lesley ace
A very interesting piece. Thank you for the explanation
July 20th, 2023  
