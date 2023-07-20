Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3156
Day 7 God rested ...and all was good
Here, the artist has placed symbols from all six days of creation, with a sparkling gold spiral in the centre, on top of a white cross. She says "Jesus will come one day as the 'rest' we need from the ravages of a fallen world"
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3420
photos
135
followers
182
following
864% complete
View this month »
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
Latest from all albums
3152
186
3153
187
3154
3155
188
3156
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
12th July 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
creation
,
exhibition
,
textile
,
ely
Lesley
ace
A very interesting piece. Thank you for the explanation
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close