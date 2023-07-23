Sign up
Photo 3159
Hollyhocks
Lots of bees about today, but they were having a hard time getting inside these hollyhocks due the strong wind. Still, the wind kept the rain away, so not all bad
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3423
photos
135
followers
182
following
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
187
3154
3155
188
3156
3157
3158
3159
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
23rd July 2023 4:23pm
flowers
maroon
hollyhocks
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties, such a gorgeous colour.
July 23rd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Absolutely stunning Judith!! I just LOVE hollyhock but they don't seem to do too well in our garden. I think my husband, Chris, has something to do with that because he doesn't like them very much so they get overgrown with things that he plants. Fav.
July 23rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
A perfectly formed flower.
July 23rd, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
July 23rd, 2023
