Hollyhocks by busylady
Photo 3159

Hollyhocks

Lots of bees about today, but they were having a hard time getting inside these hollyhocks due the strong wind. Still, the wind kept the rain away, so not all bad
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties, such a gorgeous colour.
July 23rd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Absolutely stunning Judith!! I just LOVE hollyhock but they don't seem to do too well in our garden. I think my husband, Chris, has something to do with that because he doesn't like them very much so they get overgrown with things that he plants. Fav.
July 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A perfectly formed flower.
July 23rd, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
July 23rd, 2023  
