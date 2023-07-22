Previous
A very wet day by busylady
A very wet day

This is pretty representative of our day today. We're looking after Rory and Monty this weekend, and it rained all day. We stayed at home and painted boxes, made a den, and a dinosaur park, and put together a model 'slitherbot'. All good fun!
ace
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh they must love their days with you ! Wet weather or not - they are enjoying themselves! And hasn't it rained today ( and still is raining!! )
July 22nd, 2023  
Cathy
Oh the memories! Love it!
July 22nd, 2023  
