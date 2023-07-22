Sign up
Photo 3158
A very wet day
This is pretty representative of our day today. We're looking after Rory and Monty this weekend, and it rained all day. We stayed at home and painted boxes, made a den, and a dinosaur park, and put together a model 'slitherbot'. All good fun!
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh they must love their days with you ! Wet weather or not - they are enjoying themselves! And hasn't it rained today ( and still is raining!! )
July 22nd, 2023
Cathy
Oh the memories! Love it!
July 22nd, 2023
