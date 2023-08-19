Previous
Hibiscus by busylady
Hibiscus

Thank you for all your kind wishes yesterday. I'm feeling less tired today so had a walk round the garden. This hibiscus was cut back severely last year but is now flowering beautifully
Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - take care and speedy recovery!
August 19th, 2023  
xbm ace
Get well soon Judith. Lovely photo. You need a trip to Anglesey Abbey!!
August 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous Judith, at least you have a lovely garden to walk around. Hope you feel better soon 🤗
August 19th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful close-up, lovely detail - fav!

Ian
August 19th, 2023  
