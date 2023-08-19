Sign up
Previous
Photo 3186
Hibiscus
Thank you for all your kind wishes yesterday. I'm feeling less tired today so had a walk round the garden. This hibiscus was cut back severely last year but is now flowering beautifully
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
4
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3450
photos
133
followers
180
following
872% complete
View this month »
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
19th August 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
hibiscus
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - take care and speedy recovery!
August 19th, 2023
xbm
ace
Get well soon Judith. Lovely photo. You need a trip to Anglesey Abbey!!
August 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous Judith, at least you have a lovely garden to walk around. Hope you feel better soon 🤗
August 19th, 2023
Fisher Family
A beautiful close-up, lovely detail - fav!
Ian
August 19th, 2023
Ian