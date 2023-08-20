Sign up
Previous
Photo 3187
The gravel pits
We had a short walk around this local nature reserve today in search of blackberries. We found plenty, and didn't haven't walk far. It was good to be outside on such a lovely day, and I'm feeling much better today.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
8
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3451
photos
134
followers
182
following
873% complete
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
20th August 2023 3:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
pond
,
cambridgeshire
,
gravel-pits
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice shot!
August 20th, 2023
Dianne
A lovely place to explore.
August 20th, 2023
Fisher Family
Lovely to see a place as mundane as gravel pits converted to a beautiful place like this. A lovely view and some nice reflections - fav!
Ian
August 20th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery and reflections.Fav😊
August 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely place to go blackberry picking ! enjoy!
August 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely scene & reflections. Glad you are feeling better.
August 20th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful capture, I’m glad your in the mend
August 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully composed
August 20th, 2023
Ian