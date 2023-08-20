Previous
The gravel pits

We had a short walk around this local nature reserve today in search of blackberries. We found plenty, and didn't haven't walk far. It was good to be outside on such a lovely day, and I'm feeling much better today.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Judith Johnson

Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
August 20th, 2023  
Dianne
A lovely place to explore.
August 20th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Lovely to see a place as mundane as gravel pits converted to a beautiful place like this. A lovely view and some nice reflections - fav!

Ian
August 20th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely scenery and reflections.Fav😊
August 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely place to go blackberry picking ! enjoy!
August 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene & reflections. Glad you are feeling better.
August 20th, 2023  
Michelle
Beautiful capture, I’m glad your in the mend
August 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully composed
August 20th, 2023  
