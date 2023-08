The joys of youth

We looked after Rory today, he's 7 and always up for getting dirty! We took him to our local brook for some good old-fashioned fun. Finding several tiny fish with a home-made net, using a rope swing to swing across the brook, and finding a new friend to play with. This part is where the tunnel under the A1 comes out. There were quite a few tiny fish there, and he also found a pond skater, which we put into an ice-cream tub, until it was time to go home.

PS he did get muddy, and pretty wet too!