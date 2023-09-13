Sign up
Photo 3211
We're on our way!
Coffee and croissants at EL&N, Heathrow. I'm off to New York with my son! We're so excited, haven't travelled together before, but we have a super line up of things and places to see and do
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
coffee
pink
london
heathrow
el&n
Dawn
A nice shot enjoy
September 14th, 2023
Diana
Fabulous shot of this lovely looking cafe. Safe travels and have a wonderful time.
September 14th, 2023
