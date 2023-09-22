Previous
Statue of Liberty by busylady
Photo 3220

Statue of Liberty

I just had to include one picture of this famous statue!
Check out this link for info on the people who helped with it's design and manufacture.
https://365project.org/busylady/spoiled-for-cho/2023-09-22
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
carol white ace
A super capture.Fav😊
September 22nd, 2023  
