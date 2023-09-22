Sign up
Previous
Photo 3220
Statue of Liberty
I just had to include one picture of this famous statue!
Check out this link for info on the people who helped with it's design and manufacture.
https://365project.org/busylady/spoiled-for-cho/2023-09-22
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3491
photos
134
followers
180
following
882% complete
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
194
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
195
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
15th September 2023 10:21am
Tags
statue
,
island
,
new-york
,
liberty
carol white
ace
A super capture.Fav😊
September 22nd, 2023
