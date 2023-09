Sculptures

These five figures on Liberty Island were instrumental in the building of the Statue of Liberty.

1) Laboulaye, who in 1865 proposed the idea for a monument representing freedom and democracy

2) Bartholdi, French artist who designed the Statue of Liberty

3) Gustave Eiffel, the architect/engineer who designed the Statue's internal support system

4) Pulitzer, who used his newspaper to help raise funds for the pedestal

Lazarus, poet who wrote The New Colossus, to help raise funds for the pedestal