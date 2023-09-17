Previous
Grand Central Station by busylady
194 / 365

Grand Central Station

We visited this iconic station in New York and had a celebration cocktail at Campbell's bar. It's our last day here, so a more relaxing day planned
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise