Previous
193 / 365
Sunset at the Empire State
We rose to the 86th floor of the Empire State building, and were treated to an incredible sunset
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
16th September 2023 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nyc
,
sunset
,
new-york
,
aerial
,
empire-state
Boxplayer
ace
How wonderful
September 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic capture I love the sunset
September 17th, 2023
