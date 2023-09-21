Sign up
Previous
Photo 3219
Manhattan skyline
I'm going to post some of the places we visited which I haven't shared yet. This one was taken on from the boat over to Liberty Island. The tall building is the New World Trade Centre.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
15th September 2023 10:13am
Tags
manhattan
,
river
,
skyline
,
bay
,
new-york
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture.
September 21st, 2023
Monica
Fantastic
September 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
September 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning!
September 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 21st, 2023
