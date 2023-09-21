Previous
Manhattan skyline by busylady
Photo 3219

Manhattan skyline

I'm going to post some of the places we visited which I haven't shared yet. This one was taken on from the boat over to Liberty Island. The tall building is the New World Trade Centre.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
881% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great capture.
September 21st, 2023  
Monica
Fantastic
September 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
September 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning!
September 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise