A friendly chat

I met this lovely gentleman in Central Park when he sat next to me. I said 'good afternoon' and he said 'you're not from round here are you, they don't say good afternoon round here!' He guessed I was from the UK and we chatted about how he had lived near the park for 55 years and that one of his daughter's lives in Sweden. We shook hands and he told me his name and asked for ours. I think he said his name was William, but as I didn't write it down I'm not sure! We had a busy day after that.