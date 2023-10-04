Previous
Shakespeare's garden by busylady
Photo 3232

Shakespeare's garden

This is the garden at the house where Shakespeare was born, as it might have looked at the time. I have no pictures taken today, so this is from our trip to Stratford last week.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this well organised garden.
October 4th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking garden.
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful Elizabethan Style garden - so neat in its many hues of green !
October 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Amazing looking garden - I’d love to visit Shakespeare’s home
October 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Good to see & perhaps.ok back to what it looked like in Shakespeare’s day. I can imagine it did look just like that as it looks true to the era.
October 4th, 2023  
Michelle
Beautiful patterned garden
October 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
October 4th, 2023  
