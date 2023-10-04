Sign up
Previous
Photo 3232
Shakespeare's garden
This is the garden at the house where Shakespeare was born, as it might have looked at the time. I have no pictures taken today, so this is from our trip to Stratford last week.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
8
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3504
photos
134
followers
182
following
885% complete
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
27th September 2023 2:04pm
Tags
garden
,
shakespeare
,
stratford
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this well organised garden.
October 4th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking garden.
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful Elizabethan Style garden - so neat in its many hues of green !
October 4th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing looking garden - I’d love to visit Shakespeare’s home
October 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Good to see & perhaps.ok back to what it looked like in Shakespeare’s day. I can imagine it did look just like that as it looks true to the era.
October 4th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful patterned garden
October 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
October 4th, 2023
