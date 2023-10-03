Rory's bean story

This is SOOC, and the only picture I took today, not really intended for sharing.

Rory planted a single bean in a plastic bag with a damp j-cloth. He brought it home from beavers at the beginning of the May half term holiday. The family went on holiday and the bean was forgotten. I was eventually shown the bean which had begun to grow in the bag. I explained that it would need to go into a pot. Fast forward four months, and this bean plant has at last produced a bean! Rory is thrilled! I'm surprised, but delighted!