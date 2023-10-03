Previous
Rory's bean story
Photo 3231

Rory's bean story

This is SOOC, and the only picture I took today, not really intended for sharing.
Rory planted a single bean in a plastic bag with a damp j-cloth. He brought it home from beavers at the beginning of the May half term holiday. The family went on holiday and the bean was forgotten. I was eventually shown the bean which had begun to grow in the bag. I explained that it would need to go into a pot. Fast forward four months, and this bean plant has at last produced a bean! Rory is thrilled! I'm surprised, but delighted!
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
885% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a great story Judith , you have a new gardener in the family
October 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
May the bean never give up
October 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot and story
October 3rd, 2023  
