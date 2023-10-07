Previous
Waiting for the start by busylady
Waiting for the start

We're at a Queen tribute concert tonight. It's quite noisy while we wait for the start, but no doubt it will get noisier!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
haskar ace
Great shot and light. Fav
October 7th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super shot hope you enjoyed!
October 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Hope it was good! We love Queen.
October 7th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Nice shot. Sounds like a good concert!

Ian
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
October 7th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture, hope you enjoy it
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun night ahead
October 7th, 2023  
