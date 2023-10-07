Sign up
Photo 3234
Photo 3234
Waiting for the start
We're at a Queen tribute concert tonight. It's quite noisy while we wait for the start, but no doubt it will get noisier!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
7
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
concert
,
lights
,
audience
,
huntingdon
haskar
ace
Great shot and light. Fav
October 7th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super shot hope you enjoyed!
October 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Hope it was good! We love Queen.
October 7th, 2023
Fisher Family
Nice shot. Sounds like a good concert!
Ian
October 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
October 7th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely capture, hope you enjoy it
October 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun night ahead
October 7th, 2023
