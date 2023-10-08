Previous
A walk around the garden by busylady
Photo 3235

A walk around the garden

I was surprised to find so much colour in the garden today. It was a lovely warm and sunny day, From top left, nerine, ceratostigma, Japanese anemone, sedum, fuschia, pink ???, and salvia aristad in the centre.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
A wonderful collage of these beauties
October 8th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely collage - there seem to be a lot of flowers still in bloom here in York as well.

Ian
October 8th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful collage and lovely flowers.
October 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Such a pretty collage
October 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely collage!
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise