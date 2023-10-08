Sign up
Previous
Photo 3235
A walk around the garden
I was surprised to find so much colour in the garden today. It was a lovely warm and sunny day, From top left, nerine, ceratostigma, Japanese anemone, sedum, fuschia, pink ???, and salvia aristad in the centre.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3507
photos
134
followers
182
following
886% complete

Michelle
A wonderful collage of these beauties
October 8th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely collage - there seem to be a lot of flowers still in bloom here in York as well.
Ian
October 8th, 2023
haskar
ace
Beautiful collage and lovely flowers.
October 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Such a pretty collage
October 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage!
October 8th, 2023
Ian