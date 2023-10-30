Sign up
Previous
Photo 3257
Chinese lanterns
I've been cutting some of these down today. They are pretty but also very invasive. Now that they are turning into skeletons we can see the berries which, if left will grow into many more plants.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
chinese
,
orange
,
garden
,
lanterns
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture of the different stages. They look so much like our edible Cape gooseberries. I love the skeletons.
October 30th, 2023
