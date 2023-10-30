Previous
Chinese lanterns by busylady
Photo 3257

Chinese lanterns

I've been cutting some of these down today. They are pretty but also very invasive. Now that they are turning into skeletons we can see the berries which, if left will grow into many more plants.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture of the different stages. They look so much like our edible Cape gooseberries. I love the skeletons.
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise